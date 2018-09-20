Mums welcome to ‘breastfeed here’

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is the latest organisation to sign up to the Public Health Agency’s ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here Scheme’, publicly encouraging nursing mums if they choose to breastfeed their baby in any council facility across the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

Councillor Janet Gray MBE, Chair of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee, speaking about the scheme said: “All mums are warmly welcomed in all our facilities.

“The Council joined this scheme to encourage breastfeeding mothers to feel comfortable feeding their baby in a public space. We appreciate that some mums can stop breastfeeding early as they don’t feel supported when feeding the baby outside the home and we want them to know that the Council supports them.”

The Council facilities which welcome breastfeeding mothers include: Lagan Valley Island, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Dundonald International Ice Bowl, Grove Activity Centre, Kilmakee Activity Centre, Glenmore Activity Centre, Castlereagh Hills Golf Club, the Bridge Community Centre, Island Arts Centre, Lough Moss, Enler Community Centre, Moneyreagh Community Centre, Ballyoran Community Centre and the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum.

Local businesses can sign up to the scheme online at www.breastfedbabies.org