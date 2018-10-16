Mum supports cancer campaign

Breast cancer survivor Audra Wright from Lisburn is on a mission to help raise awareness of the devastating disease.

After the local mum discovered she was a carrier of the BRCA mutant gene, which greatly increases the chance of getting breast cancer, she took the brave and daunting decision to have a double mastectomy.

That’s why she is urging local women to support the Cancer Focus Northern Ireland Girls’ Night In campaign during October, breast cancer awareness month. All the money raised by the campaign will go towards pioneering breast cancer research into BRCA at Queen’s University.

Audra (51), is married to Nigel and with sons Jamie (25) and Josh (22), and step-daughter Annabel (15). “In January 2016 I found a swelling in my breast and I was told it was breast cancer.

“Just five weeks after my diagnosis my younger sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. My older sister then went and got tested for the BRCA gene.

“All three of us found out we were BRCA2 gene carriers. My options were outlined to me but, really, there was no option. I had a full hysterectomy and then in April this year, a double mastectomy. I am still in recovery.

“My husband Nigel and I have done a lot of fundraising and I’ll definitely be doing something in October as part of Girls’ Night In.” If you’d like to organise a Girls’ Night In, get your party pack at www.cancerfocusni.org/girlsnightin.