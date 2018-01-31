MP’s disappointment as boundary proposals suggest abolishing Lagan Valley

Lagan Valley’s MP has voiced his disappointment at proposed changes to political boundaries, which would see Lagan Valley constituency abolished.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP was reacting to the official release this week of the latest draft of what the Province’s political map may look like as part of a UK wide shake-up.

Jeffrey Donaldson

Speaking to the Ulster Star, Sir Jeffrey said: “Obviously, I am very disappointed that as a result of these revised recommendations, yet again the Lagan Valley constituency has been divided into two neighbouring constituencies. With most of Lagan Valley, including city of Lisburn going into South Antrim and the remainder - much of it rural communities around Hillsborough, Dromore and Dromara - transferring into a new constituency called Mid Down.

“I still believe Northern Ireland should have 18 Parliamentary constituencies and clearly the decision to go for 17 has led to proposed demise of Lagan Valley, which is a constituency that has a strong population and a strong connectivity between the city and surrounding rural communities.”

“Therefore, I hope the Boundary Commission and the Government will think again and consider the 18 seat option, which I hope would be the retention of Lagan Valley. If we end up in a situation where Lagan Valley is no more, clearly as local MP I will have to consult with my colleagues about what we do in terms of future representation.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also said that he would be expressing his concerns about the boundary changes to his party.

In response to the proposed plans, a DUP spokesperson said: “ We will study these in detail before drafting a response for the party.”