Motorcyclist dies after collision

A man in his 50's has died after a road traffic collision on the Quarterland Road in Dundrod last night.

A PSNI spokesman said the man had been the rider of a blue Yamaha motorcycle that was involved in the collision shortly before 7.15pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling on the Quarterland Road and who observed the Yamaha motorcycle prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1436 03/06/18.