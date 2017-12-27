Missing: Have you seen Peter Lindsay?

Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in the search for missing 41-year-old Peter Lindsay, who was last seen in the Moss Road area of Lisburn during the early hours of Friday, December 22.

Peter, who is described as approximately 5’11” tall, of medium build with short dark hair and stubble, was wearing a royal blue jacket, navy jumper, red T-shirt and grey combat trousers and may have been carrying a bottle of water.

Peter Lindsay was the UKIP candidate for Downshire East in the 2014 local government election. Pic by John Kelly

The former UKIP election candidate was spotted in Belfast and the Upper Lisburn Road area just hours before he was last seen close to Moss Road at around 4am.

Inspector Robinson said: “Peter left his house in Lisburn on Thursday, December 21 at around 3pm. Following this, Peter was seen in Belfast city centre, followed by the vicinity of a garage and shop, close to the King’s Hall, on the Upper Lisburn Road on Friday, December 22 at approximately 2:50am where he withdrew money from a cash machine and bought a bottle of water. He was seen again at approximately 4am close to Moss Road, Lisburn.

“I would ask Peter, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact Police immediately on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 925 22/12/17.”