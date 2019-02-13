Mayor of Lisburn looks forward  to his annual charity concert

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin has joined with his charity, musicians and dancers to launch his forthcoming March Charity Concert,

The popular annual event is taking place in the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm.

Local charity ‘Cancer Fund for Children’ will benefit from the proceeds of this year’s Charity Concert.

The line up on the night will be Wallace High School Music Department, Lisburn Community Choir, Pipers, Highland Dancers and a Traditional Music Band.

Councillor Uel Mackin, speaking about the concert, said: “I am delighted to bring together this array of local musicians and dancers to showcase the high quality of talent we have across our Council area. The concert will offer an evening of entertainment on the eve of St Patrick’s Day and will very much compliment the week of activity around the life of Patrick being organised by our City Centre Christ Church. It is an excellent entertainment line-up, which should have everyone tapping their foot along to the music.

“I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces at this concert for a very worthy charity, Cancer Fund for Children. The Charity is currently working with 21 families in the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

“I am sure that everyone knows someone who has received a cancer diagnosis and remembers only too well how they felt when they heard the news.

“Cancer is a condition that changes lives in a heartbeat and involves a long journey of hospitals and treatments, affecting all the family. So please come along and support this fundraising event to help local children deal with this non-discriminatory disease.”

Tickets are priced at £15, Concession £10 and are available from the Lagan Valley Box Office on telephone 028 9250 9254.