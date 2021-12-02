Mayor Martin supports Connected Minds Lisburn youth committee

The Mayor of LCCC, Alderman Stephen Martin was delighted to support the Connected Minds Lisburn youth committee at the launch of their art project in Lisburn City Centre

The committee of 10 local young people designed this project based on what they and their peers felt would be supportive mental health and well-being messages.

The committee was established in January 2021 with an aim of raising awareness and erasing stigma of mental health and well-being.

The Mayor said: “We should be really proud of the work of this incredibly talented group of young people, who over the last year have stepped forward to break down hidden barriers all around us.

“As Mayor I am so grateful for the opportunity to have spent time learning from them.

“It is fitting that Connected Minds have left their mark on a key part of Lisburn City Centre, in the hope everyone takes in such a wonderful improvement, while making us think how we can support each other through life’s challenges.”

Eve Lee, Connected Minds youth committee member, said: “Creating the ‘Voices of our Youth’ wall has been such an amazing experience and I never thought that seeing an idea on social media would turn into something so real and impactful.”

The youth committee is led by Carris Holdsworth, a youth engagement officer.

She said: “I have had the privilege of working with this amazing group of young people. Their goal at the beginning of this project was to listen to the voices of their peers in Lisburn and to raise awareness of positive mental health and wellbeing.

“This artwork will be a permanent fixture in Lisburn City Centre and a positive reminder of views of all the young people involved.

“I am very proud of what they have created, and I believe the piece really speaks for itself, they have definitely achieved above and beyond what they set out to do.”