Marking a milestone for social enterprise

Staff and volunteers at LaganView Enterprise Centre, Lisburn will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community enterprise facility next week.

To mark the milestone an Open Day will be held at the Resurgam Trust facility in Old Warren on Wednesday, April 25, during which there will be an opportunity for people of all ages to pop in and find out about what goes on in LaganView on a weekly basis.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to meet user groups, sign up to the community gym, join New Horizons Credit Union and even check out some special Indian and Highland dance performances.

Open day sessions will take place 10am - 12pm, 2pm - 4pm and 6pm - 8pm.

On the evening of Friday, April 27 LaganView will host a formal celebration dinner with approximately 50 guests where Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will be a guest speaker.

Joanne Casey, Centre Manager, who has been with LaganView since July 2007, said: “The fact that it took many years of community lobbying to bring LaganView to fruition and that we are now celebrating our 10th anniversary is a massive achievement for our social enterprise.

“We are delighted that LaganView continues to demonstrate viability and profitability within the local Lisburn city area.”

This is a special year for everyone associated with LaganView and it was fitting that LaganView Enterprise Centre was named ‘Best Social Enterprise 2018’ at this year’s Lisburn and Castlereagh City Business Awards.

Looking forward to attending the anniversary celebration, Mr Donaldson praised the Resurgam Trust and the effectiveness of its community work, carried out through projects such as LaganView Enterprise Centre.

“I have worked closely with the Resurgam Trust over the past 10 years and have witnessed at first hand the positive impact their work has had on local communities in Lisburn. I have seen lives transformed by that work, whether it be the youngest children from socially deprived backgrounds having access to pre-school education to women who have been empowered to help shape the future of the communities they live in,” the DUP man said.

“I have also seen the transformation of individuals affected by their involvement in the 30 years of our troubled past and the positive contribution they now make to community life in Lisburn.

“As a result of the excellent projects supported by the Resurgam Trust, many young people now have hope for the future, have been supported through education and helped to gain employment through the establishment of LaganView Enterprise Centre,” he added.

For more information about the facilities and services available at LaganView Enterprise Centre call Joanne on 028 9267 0055 or email joanne.casey@laganviewenterprise.com