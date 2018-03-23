Man’s ex-partner felt ‘pestered’ by Facebook photo ‘liking’, court told

A man has been fined for twice breaching a non-molestation order by ‘liking’ a Facebook photo of his ex-partner and also trying to add her as a ‘friend’ on the social media site.

Curtis Neill (21), whose address was given on the charge sheet as Grahams Place, Lisburn, but who now lives at the Lighthouse Hostel in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the order when he appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court today.

A prosecutor said the defendant’s ex-partner felt “pestered” and “harassed” by him ‘liking’ a photo of her on Facebook and on another occasion there was a further breach when she received a ‘friend’ request from Neill.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said the defendant had “accidentally” sent the friend request and then tried to delete it.

The lawyer said his client accepted he should not have been ‘liking’ the woman’s pictures.

District Judge Liam McNally told the defendant: “Let me emphasis again that an order made by the court is a serious matter if you breach it.”

He said the Facebook offences were “on the lower levels of culpability” and fined Neill £150.