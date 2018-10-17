Man passes away two weeks after being injured in crash

A man who sustained serious injuries in a road traffic collision on the Hillhall Road near Lisburn last month has died, police have said.

The collision, which involved four vehicles, occurred at around 1.15pm on Friday, September 28.

“The man was taken to hospital following the collision where he sadly died from his injuries on Saturday 13th October,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and would ask any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 592 28/09/18.”

It’s understood the deceased man’s family have asked that his details aren’t made public.