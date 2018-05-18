Man fined for failing to produce driving documents

After he was asked for his driving documents a 57-year-old Lisburn man failed to produce his licence and insurance to police.

Nigel Coffey, from Ballynacoy Road, admitted last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court failing to produce his licence and insurance.

For each of the two offences he was fined £40. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard how Coffey was stopped on January 22 this year at The Outlet car park and checks showed he had no insurance.

He said he believed he was covered by a trade policy and was ordered to produce his documents to police, but did not do so in the required time frame.

A solicitor representing Coffey said it was an oversight on the part of her client.