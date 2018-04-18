‘Man assaulted by dog walker in Moira’

Police in Lisburn have appealed for information after a male was assaulted and a car was damaged in Moira on Sunday.

Posting on their Facebook page, Lisburn PSNI said: Were you on the Old Kilmore Road on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at approximately 2020 hours?

“We are investigating an assault on a male and criminal damage to a motor vehicle on the Old Kilmore Road on Sunday 15th April 2018 at approximately 2020 hours.

“The suspect was a white male approximately 5ft 10”, early 50s, wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, with shaven head.

“He was walking 2 large dogs and one smaller dog. He is believed to be from the area.

“The incident happened close to the communal grass area at the Old Fort.

“If you would have any information that would assist with our investigation please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1121 of 15/04/18.”