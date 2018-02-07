Man appears in court accused over puppy killing

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the killing of 11-week-old puppy Sparky.

Kyle Keegan, Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, appeared today (Wednesday, February 7) at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Sparky

He is accused that on February 3 he caused unnecessary suffering to a dog.

His solicitor said there would be no application for bail.

He indicated they were looking for a bail address outside the Lurgan area.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/02/2018 Kyle Keegan (blue coat) covers from the Camera , as he appears at Craigavon Court on Wednesday, He is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals, It is in relation to 11-week old puppy (Sparky) , who had been killed with a hammer in the Ailsbury Park area of Lurgan on Monday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Keegan was remanded in custody to appear by way of videolink on March 2.

As he was remanded in custody, a number of animal rights activists shouted angrily at him.

His mother approached one of the activists, and said: “He was brought up decent. He was brought up well,” before leaving the courtroom.

During a discussion with his defence lawyer about a possible future bail application, District Judge Bernadette Kelly said there may not be a suitable address for him in Northern Ireland given recent coverage of the case on social media.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/02/2018 Kyle Keegan (blue coat) covers from the Camera , as he appears at Craigavon Court on Wednesday, He is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals, It is in relation to 11-week old puppy (Sparky) , who had been killed with a hammer in the Ailsbury Park area of Lurgan on Monday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

When Keegan’s lawyer said he was looking for an address outside Lurgan, Ms Kelly responded: “Somewhere about the Azores I reckon. Have you checked social media this morning?”

She added: “Social media extends from the west coast of America to the east coast of Japan.”

The District Judge indicated that if there was to be a bail application the matter could be brought forward before that date.

As Keegan was being taken away there were shouts of ‘scumbag’ and ‘b—d’ from members of the public.