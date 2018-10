A male cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries after he was struck by a car on the Glenside Road, Dunmurry on Sunday morning.

The collision was reported to police shortly before 8.30am.

The 23-year-old driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

Police are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 485 14/10/18.

The Glenside Road remains closed.