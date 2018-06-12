Magheralin play park in line for refurbishment work

A local play park is getting a significant investment through Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Capital Play Development Programme – and work is due to start on Monday.

Magheralin play park will be sharing a total of £200,000 being invested to completely refurbish and transform it and a park in Loughbrickland.

Six parks within the borough have already been successfully renovated and reopened as part of the £4.75m Play Strategy, which will see investment in fixed and non-fixed play - both of which are crucial to child development, especially when outdoors.

Work is expected to take up to 12 weeks on each site and the parks will be closed during this time.

Extensive consultation was carried out with the local community in each area and when the work is complete, the new look neighbourhood parks will cater for all children up to the age of 14.

Much consideration has been put into each piece of equipment chosen and you will find high quality physical, creative and social play opportunities for children regardless of their needs and abilities. Using equipment which is multi-functional and open to all abilities, such as the inclusive roundabout, gives all children the opportunity to play together which is an aspect of childhood, which is very important.

A range of seating will also be added so parents and guardians can come along and share in the children’s play experiences.

Farrans is the lead contractor for the works, while sub-contractor Garden Escapes, a specialist playground equipment company, will supply and install the new equipment.

Communities/schools will be informed about the official opening of each park so watch this space for details!