M&S staff help to raise £850,000

Staff at Marks and Spencers at Sprucefield and in the Bow Street mall have helped the company to raise £850,000 for charity,

Employees joined in the fundraising campaign in aid of Action Cancer’s counselling and therapeutic services last year.

The partnership between M&S and Action Cancer, which is now in its seventh year, has seen M&S colleagues raise over £101,000 last summer alone.

They completed a number of adrenaline-inducing tasks including the momentous ‘Lap the Lough’ cycle challenge, which involves cycling a gruelling 97.5 miles around Lough Neagh. A team of M&S and Action Cancer volunteers also climbed Slieve Donard, the highest of the Mourne Mountains, in aid of the charity.

Ryan Lemon, Head of Region for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: “We know the importance of Action Cancer’s work and are proud to support the charity through creative fundraising initiatives. Our M&S colleagues are the real heroes, proving that when they commit themselves to a good cause, they deliver extraordinary results. They have worked tirelessly throughout the summer months to collect donations and are passionate about ensuring that our customers are aware of the vast range of services Action Cancer can offer.

“This summer’s fundraising brings our overall total to more than £850,000, which is helping to make a real difference to families affected by cancer right here in Northern Ireland. I myself took to the roads in August to take part in ‘Lap the Lough’ and walked the 9 kilometres to the summit of Slieve Donard.”

Dougie King, Head of Fundraising & Communication at Action Cancer, said: “By 2020, 100,000 people in Northern Ireland will be living with a cancer diagnosis. As a result, over the last few years Action Cancer has developed and expanded its counselling and complementary therapy at Action Cancer House and at 11 locations in communities across Northern Ireland.

“A cancer diagnosis affects the whole family, and so included in our services is counselling for children as young as five years old, sometimes using art therapy, as well as other interventions provided by our professional team. We could not provide these must-needed services without the generous support of Marks & Spencer colleagues and customers, and on behalf of the children and adults who have benefited from respite and support, we would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude.”