M&S celebrates 30 years with £30k pledge to school

Marks & Spencer Lisburn is this month marking its milestone 30th anniversary by supporting a local community project at Brookfield Special Educational Needs School.

Brookfield Special Educational Needs (School, which lies between Lisburn and Moira, has been chosen as the store’s charity of the year with the aim of raising an impressive £30,000 to improve the school’s outdoor spaces and ensure they’re fit for purpose.

Since it first opened in March 1989, the store has been giving back to the community through its support of many local projects including Action Cancer and Macmillan Northern Ireland, but in its 30th year of trading the store manager wanted to celebrate with an initiative that would make a lasting difference.

Principal of Brookfield School, Barbara Spence said: “This year, our Parent Staff Association (PSA) needed to raise a significant amount of money to help rebuild three climbing frames which are currently unfit for use. We are absolutely delighted that the M&S Lisburn store has chosen to support Brookfield and help to make our dream a reality.”

JP McShane, M&S Lisburn Store Manager said: “As we celebrate the store’s 30-year anniversary, it was really important for us to create meaningful change in the local Lisburn area. We’re really excited to come together and support Brookfield Special School, through both volunteering and fundraising. We hope our support will make a real difference to the local community and create a lasting impact for the school’s pupils.”