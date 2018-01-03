Lottery funding boost for Lisburn woman Julianne

Lisburn woman Julianne Skillen, Development Manager with Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and Finn Carragher, circus artist and tutor, have each been awarded up to £5000 National Lottery funding by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The awards are given in memory of Mike Moloney, co-founder of the Belfast Community Circus School and Anne O’Donoghue, Director of Play Resource Warehouse, two of the arts sector’s largest figures who sadly passed away in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Julianne was appointed as Development Manager of Community Arts Partnership in April 2015 and has worked in the community, voluntary and statutory sectors in Northern Ireland for 20 years.

Julianne will use the Award to develop a range of new skills through the undertaking of training and study. She will develop facilitation and consultation skills by attending the Art of Hosting training and study train leadership and management through CO3. She will also spend time in England and Europe exploring organisations and initiatives similar to the Community Arts Partnership. The time spent learning and sharing will encompass business models, strategy, marketing, audience development and programming.