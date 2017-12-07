Lord Rogan appointed as Deputy Speaker in House of Lords

Ulster Unionist Peer Lord Rogan has been appointed as a Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords.

Lord Rogan was born and bred in Dromore and is a former pupil of Wallace High School in Lisburn and becomes the first person from Northern ireland to take up a such a role in the House of Lords or House of Commons.

Speaking following his appointment, Lord Rogan said: “I am deeply humbled to have been appointed as a Deputy Lord Speaker in the House of Lords.

“Today I took up that position and sat on the ‘woolsack’ in the House of Lords for the first time. I view this appointment as a great honour and look forward to playing my part in helping facilitate the smooth running of the democratic process in the Mother of Parliaments.”

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Robin Swann said: “I am delighted that Lord Rogan has been appointed as a deputy Lord Speaker in the Lords.

“I am told that this may well be the first time that a politician from Northern Ireland has taken up such a role in either the House of Lords or Commons, and it is indicative of the standing which Lord Rogan enjoys at Westminster.

“I have no doubt that his wisdom, common sense and forbearance will be an asset to the House of Lords in its daily business.”