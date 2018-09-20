Londonderry pips Belfast as Ulster in Bloom winners announced

The winners in the 40th annual ‘Ulster in Bloom’ horticultural competition have been announced.

The competition encourages cities, towns and villages to look their best through plant and floral displays, with marks awarded for the quality and extent of landscaping, planting, maintenance, innovation, features and absence of litter, environmental responsibility and community engagement.

Londonderry beat Belfast to the city award, while Lisburn saw off Ballymena in second and Carrickfergus in third for the large town award.

Antrim finished top of the heap in the ‘town’ category, ahead of Larne and Coleraine, while Randalstown claimed the top prize in the small town award ahead of Ahoghill and Whitehead.

In the village awards, Cullybackey was the winner of the large village category, Charlestown Village in the ‘small’, and Donaghmore in the category between large and small.

A special results ceremony took place at Ballyscullion Park in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Alderman Freda Donnelly, vice president of the Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved.”