Locals to celebrate with Harry and Meghan

Dozens of special events will take place across Lisburn and Castlereagh this Saturday to celebrate the marriage of HRH Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle.
The council has awarded Royal Wedding Grants totalling more than £13,500 to 34 groups for special parties to mark the couple’s big day.
Events are due to take place in Lisburn and many surrounding villages, including Hillsborough - home of the Royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland.
Wishing the happy couple well for their big day, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “I am absolutely delighted for them.
“I was fortunate enough to meet both of them at the Eikon Centre earlier this year and it was brilliant to see them together. There were 3,500 children there and they (Harry and Meghan) were just brilliant with them. They set such a great example.
“I wish them all the very best for their big day and their future together.”
Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who also met the couple during their visit to the Eikon Centre, added: “Everyone I speak to is very excited about the Royal wedding.
“I know there are many community events taking place across the Lagan Valley area to mark the wedding and there’s going to be a great celebratory atmosphere.
“On behalf of the local community I would like to wish Harry and Meghan all the very best for their big day and hope they will enjoy many happy years together.”
Prince Harry and Ms Markle will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The wedding ceremony is scheduled to start at 12 noon.
• The full list of local groups holding council-supported celebrations is:
Annahilt and Magheraconluce CA
Atlas Women’s Centre
Ballinderry Residents Association
Ballybeen Christ Church Youth Council
Ballybeen Women’s Centre
Ballymacash Rangers FC
Ballymacash Regeneration Network
Brookmount Cultural & Education Soc
Carryduff Play Centre
Carryduff Reirement Group
Derriaghy Hall Committee
Downshire Ulster Scots Society
Drumbo and District Community Assoc
Drumlough Community Association
Glenavy Community Partnership
Halftown Residents Association
Hilden Community Association
Hillhall Regeneration Group
Hillsborough Old Guard
Homestart Lisburn/Colin
Killynure Community Association
Knockmore Community Association
LCC Community Trust
Lisburn Temperance Junior
Listullycurran Truth Defenders
Maghaberry Community Association
Moneyreagh & District CA
Old Warren Community Association
Pound Bridge & District CA
Railway Street Ulster British Society
Stoneyford District Forum
Thursday Club
Tonagh Neighbourhood Initiatives
North Lisburn Senior Citizens Wednesday Club