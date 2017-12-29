Locals named in New Year Honours

A number of local people have been named in the 2018 New Year Honours List.

Receiving the British Empire Medal (BEM) are:

Jack Alexander Erwin Beattie from Lisburn, for services to the development of sport in Lisburn.

Stephen Chapman from Hillsborough, for services to music in Northern Ireland.

Robert Fisher from Hillsborough, for services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service Pipes and Drums Band.

William James Keith Fleming from Lisburn, for services to young people through the Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigades and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

Margaret Patricia McDonald from Lisburn, for services to young people through the Dunmurry Girls’ Brigade and to the community in Lisburn.

Meanwhile, Margaret Ann Shields from Dromore, an Administrative Assistant, Ministry of Defence, has been awarded the MBE for services to defence.