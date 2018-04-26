Local War on Want volunteers support merger

Volunteers from the War on Want shops in Lisburn and Dunmurry have helped launch the charity’s exciting new merger with Dublin-based international development charity Self Help Africa.

As part of the merger, which will help to improve the lives of close to four million people in sub-Saharan Africa, the local stores, alongside 11 others across Northern Ireland, have undergone a full rebrand.

The merger has gained fantastic support from War on Want’s network of dedicated volunteers including local ladies Florence Blair and Gertie Reid.

Florence said: “The merger is truly great news for the charity and will be an exciting time for both myself and many volunteers as it helps strengthen the impact of our fundraising efforts. I really look forward to what the future holds.”

Gertie added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of this important milestone for War on Want in Northern Ireland. I have been with the charity for almost 40 years and it’s really rewarding to see how it has developed throughout that time in assisting those who are less fortunate than ourselves. We really can’t thank everyone in the local community enough for their continued support.”

War on Want NI supports agricultural development projects in Uganda and previously in Malawi, while Self Help Africa has projects in both countries, as well as farm and enterprise development activities in Kenya, Zambia, Ethiopia and across several countries in West Africa.

Siobhan Hanley, Director of War on Want NI, said the merger would provide renewed impetus and new opportunities for the organisation to reach more people and make a more significant contribution to the work against hunger and poverty in one of the world’s poorest regions.

“Although the signs will change on our shops, we are still the same organisation with the same amazing volunteers giving their time so generously. We will retain and protect the legacy of War on Want NI whilst we move forward with Self Help Africa,” she commented.