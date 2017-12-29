Local volunteers scoop dementia friendly award

A group of fundraising volunteers from Down and Lisburn areas are among the winners of the Northern Ireland Dementia Friendly Awards,

They were named fundraising group of the year, an award which recognises the achievements of fundraisers who have shown creativity, dedication to the cause and inspired others to unite against dementia whilst raising money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Down and Lisburn Volunteer Fundraising Group have been raising money for Alzheimer’s Society for over 10 years. The group is made up of 10 regular and 30 occasional volunteers, who meet on a monthly basis. Members of the group come from all walks of life but have bonded over a shared personal connection with dementia, and they have used this to fuel their passion for fundraising and awareness-raising, managing to raise £65,000 last year alone.

In the past year they have organised a variety of fundraisers including; a golf day, a pub quiz, and a wing walk which have raised thousands for Alzheimer’s Society.