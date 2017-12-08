Local school closures due to weather

Snow has caused major disruption across Northern Ireland with a number of local schools closed.
Meanwhile Lisburn police have advices motorists are advised to expect delays on the A1 close to Dromore following an RTC close to Milebush Road.
The road remains open and passable with care.
The following local schools are closed on Friday, December 8.
South Eastern Region Schools
McKinney Primary School, 3 Leathemstown Road, BT29 4HX
Carrickmannon Primary School, 77 Carrickmannon Road, BT23 6JJ
Castle Gardens Primary School, 69 Bowtown Road, BT23 8NN
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
Leadhill Primary School, Casaeldona Park, BT6 9RD
St Patrick’s Primary School Saul, 16 St Patrick’s Road, BT30 7JG
St Mary’s Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD
St Mary’s Primary School Dunsford, 82 Strangford Road, BT30 7SS
Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ
Glastry College, 14 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ
Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB
ST. COLMCILLE’S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY
Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA