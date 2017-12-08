Local school closures due to weather

Snow has caused major disruption across Northern Ireland with a number of local schools closed.

Meanwhile Lisburn police have advices motorists are advised to expect delays on the A1 close to Dromore following an RTC close to Milebush Road.

The road remains open and passable with care.

The following local schools are closed on Friday, December 8.

South Eastern Region Schools

McKinney Primary School, 3 Leathemstown Road, BT29 4HX

Carrickmannon Primary School, 77 Carrickmannon Road, BT23 6JJ

Castle Gardens Primary School, 69 Bowtown Road, BT23 8NN

Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB

Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

Leadhill Primary School, Casaeldona Park, BT6 9RD

St Patrick’s Primary School Saul, 16 St Patrick’s Road, BT30 7JG

St Mary’s Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD

St Mary’s Primary School Dunsford, 82 Strangford Road, BT30 7SS

Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ

Glastry College, 14 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ

Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB

ST. COLMCILLE’S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY

Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA