Local parades and family fun day planned

Bateson’s True Blues LOL 1925 Lisburn district are holding a family fun day free of charge in Lisburn Orange Hall from 1pm to 4pm, followed by a parade to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

There will be a bouncy castle, petting farm, a magician and face painting, with refreshments available.

Meanwhile County Antrim Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter will hold its Eleventh Triennial Service on Sunday, March 18 at 3.30pm in Lambeg Parish Church, hosted by Derriaghy District RAPC No. 11. The service will be conducted by the Rector, the Rev. Eddie Coulter, and the guest preacher will be Grand Chaplain, Wor. Bro. William Hoey. The offering at the service will go towards the Grand Royal Arch Purple Chapter Benevolent Fund. The parade will move off at 3pm sharp from Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Moss Road.

Symington Memorial Silver, Glenavy Accordion, and Suffolk Melody Flute Bands are expected to lead several hundred brethren from across County Antrim.

Deputy County Grand Master and Past District Master of Derriaghy, Wor. Bro. David McCarthy, explained that each district in the County hosts this service every three years in rotational order and with twenty five districts in the County it would be 75 years before it returns to Derriaghy