Local group grabs a slice of Little Wing’s bursary scheme

Christmas has come early for Lisburn’s Community Circus as Little Wing Pizzeria dished out funds as part of its Little Wing Little Stars bursary scheme.

Returning for the fourth year, the programme was open to children’s clubs located near any of Little Wing’s eight branches across Northern Ireland, with Lisburn’s Community Circus awarded £500.

Commenting on the Little Wing Little Stars bursary winners, Luke Wolsey, Managing Director of Little Wing Pizzeria said:

“We are always looking for ways to support the local community and the Little Wing Little Stars bursary is a great way to give back to our customers. As Little Wing has recently expanded and will be opening another branch in Newtownards in the New Year, we were pleased to be able to offer an additional bursary this year.

“We received a record number of entries this year, so it was challenging to choose the winning clubs, however we are delighted to be able to present the bursaries to the chosen winners.

“A number of the winning clubs from last year were able to put the money to good use, supporting a range of activities for children and we hope this year’s winners will find the financial support offered as beneficial.”

Little Wing is part of the Beannchor Group, Ireland’s largest hospitality group, which boasts a portfolio of over 50 pubs, hotels and restaurants across Northern Ireland.

For further information, visit littlewingpizzeria.com/Kids