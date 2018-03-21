Local delegation travels to Warrington to remember victims of IRA bombing

A delegation from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, along with representatives from local football club Crewe United FC, travelled to Warrington on Tuesday, March 20 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Warrington bombing.

Two young boys, Tim Parry (12) and Johnathan Ball (3), were killed and more than 50 people were injured when two IRA bombs exploded in the town centre on March 20, 1993.

The devices had been hidden in litter bins in a busy shopping street.

On Tuesday, the local delegation - Mayor Tim Morrow; the Chairman of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley; committee Vice-Chair, Councillor Rhoda Walker and the Director of Leisure and Community Wellbeing, Jim Rose - joined the people of Warrington for a memorial service to remember the victims of the terrorist attack.

Since the bombing 25 years ago, the local council and Crewe United FC have built strong relationships with various groups in Warrington, including working on many joint sporting initiatives such as the annual ‘Challenge Peace Cup’ played between Crewe Utd and Warrington Town FC.

Speaking after Tuesday’s ceremony, Councillor Morrow said: “We remembered the loss of life with our Warrington friends today. The tragic explosion in 1993 was of course forefront in everyone’s minds as we paid our respects to those who were killed and injured.

“The relationship between Warrington and Lisburn and Castlereagh is very special and it was an honour for me to attend the 25th anniversary service, which will have been so poignant for the victims and their families.”

Alderman Tinsley added: “I was privileged to attend the ceremony and I was very pleased to see HRH Princess Anne in attendance as 25 years were marked in solemnity.

“The council has a very special relationship with Warrington and its council, and we will continue to work with our colleagues in sporting areas and on wider issues regarding the development of the council and the local economy.

“We are thinking of the people of Warrington at this time.”

The Warrington bombing made headlines across the globe and sparked protests against IRA violence.

No one has been brought to justice for the atrocity.