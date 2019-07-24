Local business The Barbers Den scoops award at NI Hair and Beauty awards

Claire McKittrick, owner of The Barbers Den, Lisburn has won ‘Men’s Stylist of the Year’ at the recent Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.

The fifth Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards welcomed over 250 guests at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Sunday, July 14 in a celebration of the Northern Irish hair and beauty industry.

With winners chosen by members of the public, the glamorous night was hosted by TV producer, author and award winning broadcaster, Aideen Hand, who gave away 16 amazing awards to the deserving winners, including local business woman and male stylist Claire McKittrick, who revealed she was ‘‘delighted’’ to have won the prestigious public-nominated award.

Claire from Lisburn, who employs six members of staff including herself, opened The Barbers Den on November 16, 2016 in Lisburn and later went on to open a second salon in Ballynahinch on June 1, 2018.



She said: ‘‘Customer service is something that we strongly like to maintain in both salons. We welcome all ages and in our Lisburn salon we offer a ladies section for colouring and styling.

‘‘I’m extremely overwhelmed by winning Men’s Stylist of the Year, I am so pleased to receive it. We had made it to the finals last year with the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2018 for Barber Shop of the Year, and we were also highly commended in the Irish Beauty awards for Barber Team of the Year 2018 in Dublin.

‘‘My clients are amazing and I would definitely wish to thank all of the people who nominated me.’’



A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 added: “We would like to thank the public for making these awards one of the most respected events in the industry. The ceremony provided a great platform for the professionals to showcase their brilliant work and reach potential clients, as for many the shortlisted contenders work as a guide; helping them to decide who they’ll trust to take care of their hair, makeup, nails and beauty needs.



‘‘The winners are tried and tested specialists and salons that leave the Northern Irish public shining. We would like to thank all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

In addition, the awards supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity supporting children that fight life-threatening conditions.

