Little Wing serves up help to local kids clubs

Little Wing pizzeria is serving up much-needed support to local children’s clubs in Lisburn as it launches its Little Stars bursary scheme for the fifth year.

Since the scheme launched in 2014, 26 children’s clubs from across Northern Ireland have benefited from much-needed cash boosts to support their activities. This year, a further eight local kids’ clubs will benefit from a £500 share of a £4,000 bursary pot.

The Little Wing Little Stars bursary programme is open to all kids’ clubs working with children under the age of thirteen, which are located nearby to a Little Wing restaurants, including Lisburn.

Helen Ashton, from Community Circus in Lisburn, one of the winning clubs from last year’s Little Stars scheme, said: “The Little Wing bursary has been a brilliant support for us. We’ve been able to use it to buy a lot of new equipment such as flower sticks, plates and a new aerial hoop.

“The bursary has not only enhanced our regular work on a Tuesday, but it also means that we can now go out into the community and run workshops within the local area. This offers young people, who might not be able to attend the Tuesday workshop, the chance to still take part and enjoy the activities.”

To apply for the Little Wing Little Stars bursary scheme, children’s clubs simply need to submit a 300-word entry or create a two-minute video, explaining why they need the bursary and what it will be used for, along with the location of the club’s nearest Little Wing restaurant. Entries should be emailed to bursaries@littlewingpizzeria.co.uk, before the closing date of Monday November 19. For more information visit www.littlewingpizzeria.com/kids