Lisburn stylists are a cut above the rest

Martine Broggy and Sophie Dickson from The Natural Hair Company in Lisburn are celebrating after being announced as finalists in HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2018.

The two local stylists have been nominated in the North Ireland Hairdresser of the Year category.

They will now be required to submit a further four images to make a collection of eight for the second round of judging in September, before the awards ceremony in November.

Each of the finalists impressed the judges thanks to their artistic presentation and exceptional skill in cutting, colouring and styling.

Commenting on the announcement, Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Awards said; “To be named as a finalist in the North Ireland Hairdresser of Year category highlights just how exceptional each hairdresser is. Already names within the industry, with fantastic skill and vision, their reputations precede them.

“We are always in awe of the brilliance these hairdressers demonstrate as they showcase their collections and look forward to seeing them at the awards ceremony in November.”