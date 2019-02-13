Lisburn set to host 2019 Orange Awards

Lisburn’s Civic Centre will once again play host to the annual Orange Community Awards, which will be held on Saturday March 9.

The annual ceremony showcases the extensive community work undertaken by members of the Institution, recognising and rewarding excellence within the Loyal Order, as well as acknowledging the achievements of those in the marching bands’ fraternity.

Prizes due to be presented on the night will include those of best new banner; individual and lodge community Involvement; youth development; individual musician’s award and band of the year; as well as sporting achievement and Christian outreach awards.

A full and varied programme of entertainment is also scheduled.

As is tradition, senior Orangeman Edward Stevenson will also personally confer the special Grand Master’s Award.

Chief executive of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Iain Carlisle, said: “The Community Awards provide a unique opportunity to highlight and reflect the outstanding commitment which many members of the Institution give to their lodges and communities.

“Their aim is to recognise and reward excellence, and we are delighted to be returning to Lisburn for what promises to be another memorable evening.

“We once again look forward to recognising individuals and lodges for their sterling, and often publicly unseen, work and activities throughout the year.”

Tickets for the awards ceremony are now available directly from the Lagan Valley Island box office on 028 9250 9250.