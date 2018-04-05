Lisburn SERC beauty students support charity

Beauty students at the South Easter Regional College’s Lisburn campus are planning a special fundraising day in aid of the depression charity Aware.

Pop into the Beauty Salon at South Eastern Regional College, Castle Street, Lisburn on Friday May 4 from 12 noon until 3pm and avail of some mini beauty treatments including file and polish, back massage and mini facials.

Lisa McCormick Baxter, Beauty Co-ordinator at South Eastern Regional College explained: “As part of their course each year, the Level 3 students are required to demonstrate their skills.

“This year, the students have decided to maximise this opportunity and fundraise for AWARE. We are inviting local people to come and support our fundraiser.

“If you fancy treating yourself for the bank holiday weekend, pop in and have a treatment or two for £5 per treatment and enjoy a cuppa and tray bake or avail of the bun sale and a chance to win from a selection of raffle prizes.”