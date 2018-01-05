Lisburn’s new £1.8m business block opens

Up to 26 new businesses can be facilitated at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation’s new £1.8m accommodation block which has recently opened.

More than half of the 10,000 square feet additional space which can facilitate up to 26 businesses, has already been secured.

It brings to 130 the number of businesses being served from the site at the city’s Enterprise Crescent, providing 450 jobs.

IT companies, as well as firms linked to the creative industries, are among the new licensees who have been handed keys.

Two are brand new businesses who begin trading next month, a time when entrepreneurs are 10% more likely to start up compared to any other part of the year, according to research.

However getting their strategy and objectives right from the off is absolutely critical, according to chief executive Aisling Owens.

She said: “The biggest mistake people make preparing for the future is that they identify what they want, but dont give enough thought to how they are going to achieve that goal.

“We want to see local businesses succeed, and thrive, which is why we want to give the best advice to individuals taking their first steps into the world of business, and assist entrepreneurs, and business owners, achieve their commercial objectives.”

She added: “It can be a daunting experience, but the entrepreneurial spirt remains good, probably as good as it’s ever been in spite of all the uncertainty posed by Brexit, and the ambition, the determination, and the innovation of these people never ceases to amaze.”