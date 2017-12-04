Lisburn ready for a crackin’ Christmas thanks to Translink

Translink has launched a festive travel package for Lisburn and Castlereagh residents featuring discount fares and late night services to ensure local shoppers and commuters can make their all-important journeys this Christmas.

Discounts are available on NI Railways with one third off day returns after 9.30am and all day at weekends plus day return travel for the price of a single ticket on Goldline and Ulsterbus. For late night shoppers or Christmas nights-out in Belfast, NI Railways will operate a 11.55pm and 12.15am service from Great Victoria Street to Lisburn every Friday and Saturday during December. Park and Ride sites including Blacks Road, Cairnshill, Dundonald and Sprucefield are offering special discounts, enhanced services and late opening throughout December.

For families looking for a fun day out, Translink is offering an Enterprise Family & Friends Day Return ticket for £50 to Dublin for two adults and up to four children travelling after 9.30am. Alternatively Translink’s £22 Family and Friends ticket offers one day’s unlimited travel in Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children across all services on weekdays after 9.30am and all day Saturdays and Sundays – reduced to just £17 from 16th December 2017 – 1st January 2018. Full details are available online at www.translink.co.uk/christmas/ .

Announcing the Christmas travel package, Jim McCauley from Translink said: “Every Christmas we make it our priority to introduce a selection of discount tickets for customers to enjoy good value hassle-free travel over the festive season – cutting the cost of Christmas. Top of our list is also ensuring our customers’ travel plans run smoothly during what can be an extremely busy travel period.

“As a result of our festive package, we hope to give the local retail and hospitality sector a boost during their busiest time of the year by transporting more people to the area,” continued Mr McCauley.

But it’s not all work and no play for Translink over the festive season with special activities planned to give back during the season of goodwill.

“We do our best every year to bring the Christmas spirit to life in our station and on-board services with an exciting line-up of special festive entertainment. We’re also supporting the PSNI #safehome campaign, reminding passengers not to drink alcohol on-board Translink services and to always respect fellow passengers and staff. So with plenty of festive travel offers, surprises and entertainment planned, we would like to wish all our passengers a very Happy Christmas,” said Jim.

Speaking at the launch of Translink’s 2017 festive travel campaign, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, encouraged people to make use of public transport said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is delighted to partner with Translink to launch its 2017 festive travel campaign. We would encourage everyone to make the smart move and give public transport a go when travelling to local shops and attractions over the Christmas season.

“One of the Council’s primary objectives is to make our city and surrounding towns as accessible as possible to as many people as we can. And at a time of year when more cars are on the road, public transport is a low cost, convenient option for those living, working and shopping in the local area, while reducing congestion.”

For full details on Translink’s Christmas travel offers, timetable and entertainment activities visit www.translink.co.uk/christmas/ or join in the conversation online using #smartmovers.