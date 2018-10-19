Lisburn prepares to remember the fallen

Sunday November 11 marks 100 years since the end of the First World War and the people of Lisburn are being encouraged by the Royal British Legion to play their part in honouring those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Raymond Corbett, President of the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch, said: “To mark this occasion, on Sunday November 11 in Lisburn, we will be having an open air service of Remembrance at our War Memorial conducted by Rev N Dark,

“We have put the names of those from the Lisburn area who paid the supreme sacrifice during the First World War on a Poppy Cross. Children from local schools have researched the names and they will lay the crosses on Sunday during the service, as a ‘thank you’ to them.

“The Royal British Legion parade will be starting early this year, stepping off from the Legion at 10am followed by the service starting at 1030. Please come along and show your support for the men and women from all Wars and conflicts who never came home.

“The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in Lisburn last year raised a total of £65,227.50, a fantastic achievement, again breaking the previous year’s amount. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who assisted in any way whatsoever during the Poppy Appeal and a big thank you to the people of Lisburn who are always generous in their donations.

“The work starts now for this year, we are always looking for more volunteers, so if you feel you could spare an hour or two please speak to a legion member and they will put you in touch with the Branch Committee, or call into the Legion Club, 2 Sackville Street, Lisburn. Once again thank you to the people of Lisburn for all their support.”