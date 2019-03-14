Lisburn pole dancer faces the judges on Ireland’s Got Talent

A pole dancer from Lisburn will face the judges on Ireland’s Got Talent on Saturday night (March 16).

Tanya Cheung (26) is a pole dancer who took her passion for the sport from learning to teaching, running her own pole and aerial studio called Flyaway Aerial Studio with her sister.

She is definitely talented having won the All Ireland Pole Dancing Championships in 2017 and she has a bronze medal from the British Pole Dancing Championships, but will this be enough to impress the judges?

There is just one Golden Buzzer left up for grabs, will Saturday night’s show unveil the remaining one? There are already 4 acts who have a guaranteed place in the live finals - Mother and son duo Sharon and Brandon Webb, dance troupe BSD from Swords in Dublin, Sea of Change, an all-female choir made up of cancer survivors and supporters and singer Barry Darcy from Cork.

Tune into Virgin Media One on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm for the seventh episode of Ireland’s Got Talent and see if Tanya can impress the judges with her pole dancing skills.