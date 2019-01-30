Lisburn people urged to sign up for Big Lunch

The Eden Project and the National Lottery are inviting people in the Lisburn area to mark June 1 and 2 in calendars and make The Big Lunch 2019 their New Year’s resolution for their community.

On The Big Lunch day, millions of people will be coming together to share food, have fun and get to know each other better.

Last year people from Lisburn came together at Penny Square, St Patrick’s and at the Children’s Day event at the Resurgam Trust.

Grainne McCloskey, Northern Ireland manager of Eden Project Communities, hopes people in every village, town and city will celebrate community with The Big Lunch 2019.

She said: “We are inviting people in Lisburn to take the initiative and get the conversation started now in January, just by getting your free Big Lunch pack for your own street or group and inviting folk to save the date for The Big Lunch 2019 - first weekend of June.

“Last year over 600 communities in Northern Ireland joined in with Big Lunch day to celebrate friendship, kindness and community. In 2019 we are encouraging ordinary people like you to organise a small get together to bring happiness to your neighbourhood. It can really lift the mood of your whole community - and if enough of them happen on the first weekend in June – together we could lift the mood of the whole country.”

Since it started in 2009, The Big Lunch has been making big differences all across the UK. People feel better about where they live after being part of a Big Lunch.

Save the Date and join in with The Big Lunch on the weekend of June 1 and 2 at www.thebiglunch.com.