A Lisburn man has been convicted of claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

The case against David Biggerstaff (46), of Rathvarna Avenue, was heard at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 16.

Biggerstaff claimed Jobseekers’ Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £1,472 while failing to declare employment.

He was given a two month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.