Lisburn gets ready to light up for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, the festive season will start with the annual Switching On of the Christmas lights on Thursday November 22 in Market Square, Lisburn from 6pm.

The Council is looking forward to seeing thousands enjoy this ever popular annual family event including a parade, which this year is themed ‘The Lion, the Switch-On and the Wardrobe’.

Pre-parade entertainment showcasing South Eastern Regional College’s performing arts students who will be distributing giveaways to the crowd and festive characters around the City Centre will commence at 6pm, followed by on stage activities including Lisburn Community Children’s Choir at 6.30pm.

A lantern parade involving local schoolchildren and youth groups will parade through the City Centre from approximately 7pm and arrive at the stage area around 7.15pm. The brand-new Lisburn Light Festival will also be part of this year’s event and over one million lights will sparkle along Bow Street.

The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, speaking about the event, said: “I am looking forward to welcoming thousands to this annual event; and switching on the City’s Christmas Lights with Santa. This year, new festive lights have been installed within the City Centre and will make a spectacular display when switched on as part of this event. The Switch-On and Lisburn Lights Festival will provide a festive atmosphere on the evening. Families are encouraged to come along and enjoy the night,”

First Granshaw BB, Granshaw GB, Ballymacash Primary, Largymore Primary, Carr Primary and Tonagh Primary will be part of the parade.