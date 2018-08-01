Lisburn flies the flag for its green spaces

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is delighted to have been awarded three prestigious Green Flag Awards from the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Castle Gardens and Wallace Park will continue to fly the Green Flag in recognition of the outstanding quality of both the green spaces and the hard work and dedication of council officers to maintain this outstanding award.

The Council is pleased Moat Park, Dundonald has received its first Green Flag. This accolade is very timely as the new outdoor performance area, which was part funded by the Department for Communities, was officially opened in March.

“I am proud that Moat Park, Castle Gardens and Wallace Park have been awarded the prestigious Green Flag status,” said the Mayor Councillor Uel Mackin. “The Council’s parks and open spaces play an important part within the community, offering events and activities throughout the year and an area for residents and visitors to relax. Well done to everyone involved.”

Also speaking about the Council’s success, and attending the event on behalf of the Chair of the Council’s the Leisure and Community Development Committee Alderman Paul Porter who was unavailable, former Chairman Alderman James Tinsley added: “I am delighted that Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has received national recognition for three of the Council’s most popular green spaces. Wallace Park has retained the Award for the third year running, with Castle Gardens receiving its Green Flag Award for the tenth year.”