Lisburn firefighters tackle 26 gorse fires during the last year

With the arrival of the warmer weather, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is warning of the extreme dangers and serious consequences of deliberate fire setting in the countryside.

The latest statistics from the NIFRS have revealed that during 2017-2018, the Lisburn Station has dealt with 26 gorse fires, with Crumlin station tackling a further four.

Mark Smyth, Group Commander and NIFRS Lead Officer for Wildfires explained: “Deliberate fire setting in the countryside is still very much a significant issue for Northern Ireland. The current spell of dry, sunny weather is providing a tinderbox landscape with conditions ripe for gorse fires to take hold.

“We have already dealt with the first gorse fires of the year in the last number of weeks so we are appealing to the public, and young people in particular, to help us by acting responsibly.”