Lisburn CWU Hall packed for praise night

The recent Gospel Mission at Lisburn CWU was a memorable event with people travelling to Lisburn to be there from as far away as Newry.

Honorary Secretary of the Mission Hall, Mavis Ross, explained: “Right from the first meeting there was a sense of the Lord with us. The old-time hymns and choruses resounded loud and clear and there was a real sense of rejoicing and joy in the Lord’s Presence.

“Those taking part in testimony shared their story of how they found the Lord. The surprise testimony of the week was by Mrs. Irene Todd from Lurgan who accompanied the Bethel Singers on her accordion.

“However, it was the ministry of Evangelist John Weir, powerful and passionate, which kept everyone listening in rapt attention.

“Bible stories were used with simplicity and power to illustrate the need for the new birth.

“To all who attended or helped in any way through this memorable week thank you for the part you played. We wish Evangelist John Weir God’s Richest Blessing as he continues to serve the Lord in the coming days spreading the Good News of the Gospel up and down our land.

“Three CDs of the weeknights and a DVD of the Saturday Praise evening are available by emailing j11apsballycastle@googlemail.com.

“Lisburn CWU remains open for meetings each Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday 8.15pm and each Tuesday morning at 11am for an hour of prayer. An invitation is given to everyone to come along.”