Lisburn Council introduces new measures in response to mounting pressure to tackle dog fouling

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has responded to mounting pressure from residents to tackle dog-fouling in the area – by introducing new poop bag dispensers.

Dog mess has proved to be an ongoing blight in parts of the district, provoking councillors to raise residents’ concerns at several council and committee meetings already this year.

The new dispensers will be located at Hillsborough Park, Lough Moss Leisure Centre and Billy Neill MBE Country Park.

It brings the number of dog poop dispensers in Lisburn and Castlereagh to seven.

Earlier this year, the Environmental Services Committee rejected plans to create a DNA database to sniff out those guilty of dog fouling after it emerged it would cost £766,000 to create.

The plans by the local authority would have seen dog poo forensically examined to locate the animal’s owner.

Councillor Andrew Ewing welcomed the new installation of the dispensers.

He said: “We already have a number of dispensers across our parks, including Moira Demesne, Wallace Park, Moat Park and Barbour Playing Fields; the installation of these units at three additional locations is very positive.

“Dog walkers can access a bag quickly and easily pick up after their pet – there really is no excuse.

“I would encourage all dog walkers to make use of the dispensers when visiting our facilities for dog walks and to dispose of the dog bag waste at park litter bins or other general waste bins. Dog waste bags are also available at Lagan Valley Island free of charge, simply visit the reception desk.

“Together as a community, we can help keep our parks, open spaces and pavements clean and tidy for everyone to enjoy.”

A spokesperson for LCCC said dog fouling was “anti-social and a health hazard”.

They added: “Play your part to help eradicate this type of irresponsible behaviour by reporting dog fouling incidences.