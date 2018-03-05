Lisburn Coca-Cola HBC Half Marathon 10K and Fun Run!

Registration is open for the 36th Lisburn Coca-Cola HBC Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run which will take place on Wednesday, June 20 from Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn.

Supported by title sponsors, Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland, it is anticipated that the event will see approximately 6,500 runners take place in what will be one of Northern Ireland’s largest sporting participatory events.

The popular Northern Ireland and Ulster Half Marathon Championship event is renowned as, ‘Flat & Fast’, making it the ideal route for competitive runners aiming for Personal Bests, and beginners alike. The Fun Run is the perfect race for anyone wishing to run with family and friends and experience a little fun while getting active! All events are inclusive and are open to wheelchair and hand cycle participants.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Tim Morrow said: “The Council is extremely proud to host one of Northern Ireland’s largest sporting events, which will potentially see over 6,500 participants take part in the Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run.

“My wife participated in last year’s Half Marathon and thoroughly enjoyed the challenge therefore I would warmly encourage anyone who is considering entering for the first time to sign up and soak up the incredible atmosphere the event offers.

“Finally I would like to extend my gratitude to our longstanding event sponsors, Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland and Trust Ford for their continued support and I am confident that this year’s event will be bigger and better.”

Chairman of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley also said: “I am absolutely delighted to be involved in the launch of the 36th Lisburn Coca-Cola HBC Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run, which encourages both adults and children to get active in a competitive but fun setting.

“The Council endeavours to encourage and promote physical activity through a range of events and initiatives, and I sincerely hope that this event will inspire people to get active and start to lead a healthier lifestyle. The Council offers a number of Couch to 5K running programmes and junior parkruns across the Council area which provide participants with the ideal platform to running longer distances or just for fun with family or friends. There are also many running clubs in the Council area as well as recreational runners who enjoy the challenge of beating their personal best time. I have no doubt that this year’s event will continue to grow in popularity as more people strive to be active and stay active.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone the very best in preparation for the event and I look forward to seeing you all there on 20th June 2018,” concluded the Chairman.

Gillian Shields, Community Affairs Manager from Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland said: “Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland has been a partner of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for many years and has been title sponsor of this event since 2007. As a local company with long-standing heritage in Lisburn, Coca-Cola HBC is delighted to continue its long-standing support of the Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K and Fun Run in 2018.

“With a shared vision that is focused just as much on community spirit as it is on raising much needed funds for charitable organisations, Coca-Cola HBC’s partnership on this event is a great fit.

“This much-loved event resonates so well with the local community and we are honoured to have played a part in the success of what is now a key event in Northern Ireland’s sporting calendar”, she concludes.

Printed application forms will be available from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council leisure and community facilities, local sports shops and other outlets across the City.

To register to participate in the Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run or for further information, please visit www.lisburnhalfmarathon.com or call 028 9250 9556. Details can also be found on the Council’s Sports Development Facebook page, ‘Be Active, Stay Active Lisburn Castlereagh.