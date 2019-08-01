Lisburn City Council flies the flag for its award-winning parks

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has been awarded four prestigious Green Flag Awards from the environmental charity - Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Moira Demesne has received its first Green Flag, while Moat Park in Dundonald and Castle Gardens and Wallace Park in Lisburn have maintained their Green Flag status, an internationally recognised certification for environmental quality management for parks and open spaces.

The Mayor, Councillor Alan Givan, speaking about the four awards, said: “I am delighted that Lisburn and Castlereagh’s Green Flag status is growing year after year. These prestigious awards presented to Moira Demesne, Moat Park, Castle Gardens and Wallace Park are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers and I want to say a huge ‘well done’ to everyone involved.

“The council’s parks and open spaces play a vital role within the community by providing space for people to hold events and opportunities for families and individuals to be active outdoors.

“We are proud that our council area has so many wonderful locations for people to experience and enjoy.”

Chair of the council’s the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley, added: “I am delighted that Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has received national recognition for four of our parks and open spaces.

“Hundreds of men and women, both staff and volunteers, have worked tirelessly throughout the year to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award scheme. Wallace Park has retained the award for the fourth year running, with Castle Gardens receiving its Green Flag for the eleventh year.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in keeping these facilities in immaculate, award-winning condition.”