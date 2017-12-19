Lisburn City Centre Businesses award Christmas gift to competition winner

Christmas has come early for one local shopper Mrs Kathy Croskery and her family this year after she won the recent Love Lisburn competition.

This lucky lady from Clough, Co Antrim, was delighted to collect £2,000 worth of vouchers to spend at a variety of Lisburn City Centre businesses.

The prize guarantees a fabulous shopping and dining experience for Kathy in Lisburn City Centre. It includes free car-parking at the newly refurbished Graham Gardens Car Park along with vouchers to treat herself and her loved ones at Bow St Mall, Jonzara, Debonair, Style Gallery, Vanilla Clothing, Music Gallery and Railway Recording. Kathy also won vouchers to be pampered at Jeannette Kidd Beauty and Day Spa, and to dine out and have coffees at Square Bistro and Glasshouse Coffee.

An ecstatic Kathy said: “I don’t usually enter competitions but I really love shopping in Lisburn and when I spotted it on social media I decided to give it a go! I’m absolutely over the moon to have won this, I still can’t quite believe it. I’ve three young children and this prize with a variety of businesses means that I can treat all of my family. Thank you so much to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and all of the retailers involved, you’ve helped to make our Christmas.”

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said: “We are delighted once again at the generosity of our city centre retailers and it’s just wonderful that Kathy’s next trips to Lisburn shall be an extra special time for her. The variety of businesses that contributed to the competition will ensure a terrific experience for Kathy and her family. I’m proud that Lisburn has something to offer all families, and all ages this Christmas.”

The Love Lisburn, Love Christmas campaign will continue over the next couple of weeks. Please log on to visitlisburncastlereagh.com/christmas for details of all Love Lisburn offers, where to get a copy of the Gift Guide and for information about free car-parking and shop opening hours.