Lisburn and Moira clean up at this year’s prestigious Best Kept Awards

Lisburn has been named the winner in the ‘Best Kept Large Town/Small City’ category at the 2019 Northern Ireland Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

The prestigious award was given to Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) after the judges were impressed with the obvious sense of pride taken in presenting the area to residents and visitors alike.

The judges commended the obvious high standard of shops and business premises, beautiful floral plantings, distinctive lighting, litter bins and plentiful public seating.

The council also won the ‘Welcome Award’ for the village of Moneyreagh and Runner Up in the category of ‘Best Kept Small Town’ for Moira.

Chairman of LCCC’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley, said: “It’s wonderful to see the city of Lisburn recognised in these awards and I congratulate Moneyreagh and Moira for their successes also. These awards are a huge credit to the residents and local businesses, who take pride in making our council area such an attractive and welcoming location, and I’m proud of the fantastic work that has been carried out. The awards also highlight the commitment of the council in maintaining and improving standards to build vibrant local communities. I’m delighted to see the area continuously thrive and progress.”

Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council and daughter of the late Professor Arthur Muskett OBE, who founded the initiative, said: “Lisburn particularly impressed our judges with its welcoming feel and it is clear that the judges have been clearly impressed by the work of the local council and the hard work of the local residents to make the area an attractive place to live, work and visit.”