Lisburn and Castlereagh announce Public Events for 100 Years of RAF Formation and Commemorating WW1 Centenary

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will be running a number of weekend events which are open to the public to attend which will run from Saturday 10th November to Sunday 11th November.

On Saturday 10th November the 100th Anniversary of the formation of the RAF with an afternoon of free activities will take place at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum , Lisburn.

Promoting the100th Anniversary of the Formation of the RAF with the Mayor, Cllr Uel Mackin are Cllr Nathan Anderson, Chairman of the Council's Corporate Services Committee; Alderman James Tinsley, the Council's Veterans Champion; Flt Lt Lee Webster, RAF 100 NI Project Officer and Flt Lt Nicola Wilson, RAF Air Cadet.

One hundred years since the end of the First World War will be marked, with events taking place on Sunday 11th November.

Saturday 10th November

Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum and Market Square 12.45pm-3.30pm

There’s the opportunity to see and experience sitting in the cockpit of an iconic RAF Spitfire. Air Cadet Drills will be running at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Children can get involved in family craft activities at the event space in Market Square and there will be music from Dynamic Brass.

Elected Members of Council with invited guests will be in attendance with special guests including representatives from the RAF.

Sunday 11th November

Remembrance Service War Memorial, Lisburn, service begins at 10.30am

The Council will attend the Royal British Legion’s Remembrance Service, as it does each year, at the War Memorial outside Castle Gardens. This year as it is the Centenary of the end of World War One, the Council is keen to advise that this Remembrance Service is open to anyone who wishes to attend.

The Royal British Legion will parade to the War Memorial and will arrive there at approximately 10.25am. Elected Members of Council will be in attendance as respects are paid to the fallen and wreaths will be laid at this solemn occasion.

Please note that should you wish to attend that you are advised to be in place at 10am as roads may be affected.

Sunday 11th November 6.30pm

Battle’s Over Beacon Lighting at Castle Gardens, Lisburn

Members of the public are invited to attend a special Beacon Lighting Service at Castle Gardens. This event is intended to mark the centenary of World War One with Elected Members and special guests.



A Beacon will be lit at 7pm and there will be a Tribute to the Millions who lost their lives during this long period in history. Bells will be rung from Christ Church in Lisburn, at Lisburn Cathedral and at Ballinderry Church. The Beacon will be lit by the Right Worshipful the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin.



If you wish to attend this service you are advised to be in Castle Gardens from 6.15pm-6.30pm. The event will begin at 6.40pm.



In the incoming days the Lisburn City Centre light floor will display a lit poppy as a mark of respect.

The Council will also hold a short flag-lowering ceremony on Sunday evening prior to the Beacon Lighting at its Headquarters building.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, said: “It is so important for both days of events to be marked over this weekend. Saturday 10th November presents a great opportunity for us to appreciate the history of the RAF and its contribution to society. The Council is of course very keen to play its part in the 100 years anniversary of the end of World War One, which saw so much loss and sacrifice. I hope that people from all ages and backgrounds will come along over this weekend to one or more of our public events and share in this very special time.”

The Chairman of the Corporate Services Committee, Councillor Nathan Anderson, said: “The priority for the Council is to ensure that people know about the events well in advance so arrangements can be made to attend them. We will be posting more information on our social media channels over the next couple of weeks. I have no doubt that the Remembrance Service in Lisburn this year will be one many people will wish to attend, given this important time in our history, and we are very grateful to the Royal British Legion in Lisburn for all its efforts on working on plans with the Council for the Sunday Service.”

Alderman James Tinsley, the Council’s Veterans Champion, said: “There will be acknowledgement of our servicemen and women as well as veterans and families over this Centenary Weekend, and the huge contribution to society that their efforts have brought about will be marked. We should remember the loss of life and the sacrifice that was endured by so many over this long period of time.

“It is fitting as a garrison city that Lisburn remembers the fallen. I hope that our local community will come out and be part of our plans.”