Large numbers expected at funeral of Heather Neill

Heather Neill pictured at Lisburn Christian Fellowship on Christmas Day.
Heather Neill pictured at Lisburn Christian Fellowship on Christmas Day.

Large numbers of mourners are expected to gather in Lisburn this morning to say farewell to Heather Neill, who was killed in a road crash last weekend.

The 58-year-old retired teacher died after the car she was driving was involved in a collision with a bus on the Moneynick Road, near Randalstown on Sunday afternoon.

Pastor George Hilary, who will conduct the funeral service at Lisburn Christian Fellowship, described the married mother-of-two as “a unique and much-loved individual” who will be greatly missed.

“She was a committed Christian who wore her heart on her sleeve,“ Pastor Hilary said.

“Shy as a youngster, she became a confident, witty, outgoing woman, encouraging and inspiring.”

Her funeral takes place at Lisburn Christian Fellowship, Queens Road at 10am, followed by a service at Roselawn.