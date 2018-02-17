Large numbers expected at funeral of Heather Neill

Large numbers of mourners are expected to gather in Lisburn this morning to say farewell to Heather Neill, who was killed in a road crash last weekend.

The 58-year-old retired teacher died after the car she was driving was involved in a collision with a bus on the Moneynick Road, near Randalstown on Sunday afternoon.

Pastor George Hilary, who will conduct the funeral service at Lisburn Christian Fellowship, described the married mother-of-two as “a unique and much-loved individual” who will be greatly missed.

“She was a committed Christian who wore her heart on her sleeve,“ Pastor Hilary said.

“Shy as a youngster, she became a confident, witty, outgoing woman, encouraging and inspiring.”

Her funeral takes place at Lisburn Christian Fellowship, Queens Road at 10am, followed by a service at Roselawn.